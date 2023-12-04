MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Happens to us a lot’: Dortmund slams VAR after Leverkusen draw

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic slammed VAR decisions against his side after Sunday’s 1-1 draw away at league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, saying “it happens to us a lot.”

Published : Dec 04, 2023 10:11 IST , Leverkusen, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic slammed VAR decisions against his side after Sunday’s 1-1 draw away at league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, saying “it happens to us a lot.”

Dortmund took an early lead through Julian Ryerson’s goal after five minutes and could have had a penalty with just over 15 minutes remaining, when Karim Adeyemi went down in the box after contact with Leverkusen defenders Edmond Tapsoba and Exequiel Palacios.

The contact was waved away by the on-field referee and was seemingly not reviewed by VAR, with Leverkusen scoring the equaliser six minute s later through Victor Boniface.

ALSO READ
Guardiola unconcerned as Man City winless run goes on

Terzic said after the match he was “especially pissed off by the penalty situation with Karim”, saying “it really upsets me, because it’s not fair.”

“It happens to us a lot -- and especially to Karim.”

Terzic said Tapsoba “clearly connects with Karim’s shin... I don’t agree and it’s difficult to understand.”

Terzic visited the referee’s cabin after the match to discuss the incident, but said he was “not at all in agreement with the way it was explained to me.”

“We were clearly disadvantaged.”

The coach compared the decision with one from the 2022-23 season, where Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum, where Adeyemi was brought down in the box but no penalty was given.

ALSO READ
Serie A: Inter cruises past Napoli 3-0 to reclaim top spot

Dortmund would eventually lose the title last season to Bayern Munich on goal difference.

“Look back to the Bochum game where it was also Karim Adeyemi - so when something comes up again like that, we’re very unsatisfied... we’re frustrated today.”

Dortmund end the weekend in fifth place, ten points behind leaders Leverkusen and one spot outside the Champions League placings.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Bayer Leverkusen /

VAR /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Edin Terzic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Happens to us a lot’: Dortmund slams VAR after Leverkusen draw
    AFP
  2. Guardiola unconcerned as Man City winless run goes on
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Inter cruises past Napoli 3-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Felix gives Barcelona 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Boniface salvages 1-1 draw against Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. ‘Happens to us a lot’: Dortmund slams VAR after Leverkusen draw
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Boniface salvages 1-1 draw against Dortmund
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leader Leverkusen out to stretch winning run against Dortmund
    Reuters
  4. Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
    AP
  5. Dortmund stage comeback to beat Gladbach for first win in four matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Happens to us a lot’: Dortmund slams VAR after Leverkusen draw
    AFP
  2. Guardiola unconcerned as Man City winless run goes on
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Inter cruises past Napoli 3-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Felix gives Barcelona 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Boniface salvages 1-1 draw against Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment