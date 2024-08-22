MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues

The Indian women’s team will play five T20Is and three ODIs during their 2025 tour of England.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 14:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Nottingham on June 28 while the ODI starts from July 16. 
The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Nottingham on June 28 while the ODI starts from July 16.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Nottingham on June 28 while the ODI starts from July 16.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The schedule for the 2025 limited-over series between India Women and England Women was announced on Thursday.

The Indian women’s team will play five T20Is and three ODIs during their 2025 tour of England.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Nottingham on June 28 while the ODI starts from July 16.

England Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that India and England will face off in the first-ever Women’s Test match at the Lord’s in 2026.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

INDIA-W TOUR OF ENGLAND 2025 SCHEDULE
Twenty-20 Internationals Fixtures
First T20I: June 28, 2025 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Second T20I: July 1, 2025 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Third T20I: July 4, 2025 - The Kia Oval, London
Fourth T20I: July 9, 2025 - Old Trafford, Manchester
Five T20I: July 12, 2025 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
One-Day Internationals Fixtures
First ODI: July 16, 2025 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
Second ODI: July 19, 2025 - Lord’s, London
Third ODI: July 22, 2025 - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 398/5; Rizwan hits 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England Test series 2025: Full IND vs ENG schedule, dates and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Faruque Ahmed takes charge as new BCB President
    PTI
  4. Chris Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
    Reuters
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara to not play for Sussex in 2025 County Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 398/5; Rizwan hits 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment