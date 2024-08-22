India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues

The schedule for the 2025 limited-over series between India Women and England Women was announced on Thursday.

The Indian women’s team will play five T20Is and three ODIs during their 2025 tour of England.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Nottingham on June 28 while the ODI starts from July 16.

England Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that India and England will face off in the first-ever Women’s Test match at the Lord’s in 2026.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer.