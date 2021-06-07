Denmark beats Bosnia in Euro 2020 warm-up

Denmark's Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius netted superb headers to secure a 2-0 win over Bosnia in a Euro 2020 warm-up at a sun-drenched Brondby Stadium on Sunday.

MORE FROM EURO 2020

With thousands of fans in the stands and coach Kasper Hjulmand fielding a strong side, Braithwaite opened the scoring with a diving header in the 18th minute as the Bosnia defence failed to clear a Christian Eriksen corner. The home side continued to create plenty of chances but failed to get many on target as the Bosnians often found themselves overrun in midfield.

ALSO READ - Netherlands beats Georgia 3-0

Despite the game being a friendly, there were plenty of meaty challenges and Danish winger Robert Skov had to leave the fray in the 71st minute after suffering a leg injury in a clash with Amir Hadziahmetovic.

Three changes by the Danes at halftime saw them lose their shape somewhat and it took the introduction of striker Cornelius in the 71st minute for Daniel Wass to put the game beyond doubt as he headed home a corner two minutes after coming on.

The Danes face Finland in their opening Group B game next Saturday before taking on Belgium and Russia. All three games will take place in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.