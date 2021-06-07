Football Football Denmark beats Bosnia in Euro 2020 warm-up Denmark's Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius netted superb headers to secure a 2-0 win over Bosnia. Reuters 07 June, 2021 09:39 IST Denmark's Martin Brathwaite celebrates after scoring the first goal. - REUTERS Reuters 07 June, 2021 09:39 IST Denmark's Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius netted superb headers to secure a 2-0 win over Bosnia in a Euro 2020 warm-up at a sun-drenched Brondby Stadium on Sunday.MORE FROM EURO 2020With thousands of fans in the stands and coach Kasper Hjulmand fielding a strong side, Braithwaite opened the scoring with a diving header in the 18th minute as the Bosnia defence failed to clear a Christian Eriksen corner. The home side continued to create plenty of chances but failed to get many on target as the Bosnians often found themselves overrun in midfield.ALSO READ - Netherlands beats Georgia 3-0Despite the game being a friendly, there were plenty of meaty challenges and Danish winger Robert Skov had to leave the fray in the 71st minute after suffering a leg injury in a clash with Amir Hadziahmetovic.Three changes by the Danes at halftime saw them lose their shape somewhat and it took the introduction of striker Cornelius in the 71st minute for Daniel Wass to put the game beyond doubt as he headed home a corner two minutes after coming on.The Danes face Finland in their opening Group B game next Saturday before taking on Belgium and Russia. All three games will take place in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.