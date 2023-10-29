MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Dortmund, Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw

With rain lashing down, Omar Marmoush gave Frankfurt a 2-0 lead -- the first goal coming from the penalty spot -- before Dortmund fought back with goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 22:21 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund maintained its unbeaten start to the season but was made to work hard to earn a 3-3 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in a roller-coaster Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Omar Marmoush’s brace and a goal from Fares Chaibi looked to have sealed the three points for Frankfurt in the pouring rain at Deutsche Bank Park, but Julian Brandt rescued a point with a goal from close range in the 82nd minute.

Frankfurt took the lead through an early penalty after a long VAR check when the ball struck Marius Wolf’s hand as he attempted to make a clearance.

READ | Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0

Marmoush stepped up to send goalkeeper Gregor Kobel the wrong way before Frankfurt doubled its lead on a swift counter-attack.

With the build-up starting from their box, Kobel made two reflex saves before Marmoush found himself in the right place to tap in a rebound from close range.

Kobel was withdrawn with an injury and his replacement Alexander Meyer nearly conceded another penalty when he looked to have brought down Marmoush but Frankfurt was denied a spot kick after another lengthy VAR check.

Dortmund halved the deficit before halftime when Niclas Fuellkrug laid off the ball for Marcel Sabitzer and the Austrian fired low into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

Youssoufa Moukoko came on as a halftime substitute and the 18-year-old scored nine minutes later to make it 2-2 when he took one touch to set himself up for a shot that left goalkeeper Kevin Trapp wrong footed.

Frankfurt took the lead again with an incisive move that cut through Dortmund’s defence when Chaibi received the ball in the box, held off a challenge and slipped the ball past Meyer.

But Dortmund equalised again when Karim Adeyemi found space on the wing and crossed the ball for Brandt to tap in from close range, ensuring manager Edin Terzic did not go home empty handed on the eve of his 41st birthday.

The draw leaves Dortmund in fourth place, two points behind leader Bayern Munich which it plays in ‘Der Klassiker’ clash on Saturday. Frankfurt is seventh, seven points behind Dortmund.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Borussia Dortmund /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2023: Haaland double and Foden takes MCI to 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund, Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Dominant Liverpool claims 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Feels good to bowl at home, says Kuldeep after win over England in Lucknow
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Dortmund, Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2034 headed to Asia, Saudi Arabia frontrunner after relaxation of hosting criteria
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Mbappe’s late strike helps PSG beat Brest in 3-2 thriller 
    Reuters
  4. Gundogan calls for more ‘frustration’ from Barca players after loss to Madrid
    AP
  5. Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2023: Haaland double and Foden takes MCI to 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund, Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Dominant Liverpool claims 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Feels good to bowl at home, says Kuldeep after win over England in Lucknow
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment