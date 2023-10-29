Bundesliga: Dortmund, Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw

Borussia Dortmund maintained its unbeaten start to the season but was made to work hard to earn a 3-3 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in a roller-coaster Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Omar Marmoush’s brace and a goal from Fares Chaibi looked to have sealed the three points for Frankfurt in the pouring rain at Deutsche Bank Park, but Julian Brandt rescued a point with a goal from close range in the 82nd minute.

Frankfurt took the lead through an early penalty after a long VAR check when the ball struck Marius Wolf’s hand as he attempted to make a clearance.

READ | Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0

Marmoush stepped up to send goalkeeper Gregor Kobel the wrong way before Frankfurt doubled its lead on a swift counter-attack.

With the build-up starting from their box, Kobel made two reflex saves before Marmoush found himself in the right place to tap in a rebound from close range.

Kobel was withdrawn with an injury and his replacement Alexander Meyer nearly conceded another penalty when he looked to have brought down Marmoush but Frankfurt was denied a spot kick after another lengthy VAR check.

Dortmund halved the deficit before halftime when Niclas Fuellkrug laid off the ball for Marcel Sabitzer and the Austrian fired low into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

Youssoufa Moukoko came on as a halftime substitute and the 18-year-old scored nine minutes later to make it 2-2 when he took one touch to set himself up for a shot that left goalkeeper Kevin Trapp wrong footed.

Frankfurt took the lead again with an incisive move that cut through Dortmund’s defence when Chaibi received the ball in the box, held off a challenge and slipped the ball past Meyer.

But Dortmund equalised again when Karim Adeyemi found space on the wing and crossed the ball for Brandt to tap in from close range, ensuring manager Edin Terzic did not go home empty handed on the eve of his 41st birthday.

The draw leaves Dortmund in fourth place, two points behind leader Bayern Munich which it plays in ‘Der Klassiker’ clash on Saturday. Frankfurt is seventh, seven points behind Dortmund.