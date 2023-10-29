MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Everton, Villa win; Fulham holds Brighton

The England international netted in the 51st minute when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 22:01 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after the win over West Ham United in Premier League on Sunday.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after the win over West Ham United in Premier League on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after the win over West Ham United in Premier League on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.

The England international netted in the 51st minute when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal.

READ MORE: Premier League: Everton faces 12-point penalty for financial breaches - reports

Everton moved up to 15th in the table with 10 points from 10 games, five points clear of the drop zone, while West Ham, which has now lost three games in a row in all competitions, is in ninth with 14 points.

Villa extends home winning streak

Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and teammates celebrate after their third goal against Luton Town.
Aston Villa's John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and teammates celebrate after their third goal against Luton Town. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and teammates celebrate after their third goal against Luton Town. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa chalked up its 12th successive Premier League win at home with a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Luton Town.

John McGinn’s 17th-minute strike separated the sides at halftime but Villa made its domination count after the break.

Moussa Diaby rifled in a shot four minutes into the second half and an own goal by Luton’s Tom Lockyer just past the hour mark left the visitors reeling.

To its credit, Luton continued to play with great energy and it earned a consolation thanks to another bizarre own goal credited to Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa has now scored 20 goals in its five home league games this season and has 22 points from its 10 games, just four points behind leader Tottenham Hotspur.

Luton is third from bottom with five points. 

Brighton held to draw at home by Fulham

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Igor.
Brighton's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Igor. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Igor. | Photo Credit: AP

Brighton & Hove Albion’s search for a return to winning ways in the Premier League continues after it was held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

After three league games without a win, a dominant first half performance where Evan Ferguson scored his fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute set Brighton up to claim victory.

With Brighton’s attacks as persistent as the rain which fell all afternoon, it was Fulham which found the equaliser in the 65th minute when Joao Palhinha drilled home a shot from the edge of the area.

Both sides had chances to win the game as Fulham grew in belief having finally found the net, but an entertaining tie ended in a draw.

Brighton remains in seventh place, level on 17 points with Newcastle United, and Fulham stays in 14th with 12 points.

