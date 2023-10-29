MagazineBuy Print

RealMadrid’s Tchouameni set to miss two months with foot fracture

The France international presumably sustained the injury during La Liga leaders Madrid’s 2-1 Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday, although he was not substituted during the game.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 16:52 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aurelien Tchouameni (M) of Real Madrid on the ball against FC Barcelona.
Aurelien Tchouameni (M) of Real Madrid on the ball against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aurelien Tchouameni (M) of Real Madrid on the ball against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could miss up to two months with a foot fracture, Spanish reports said Sunday.

The France international presumably sustained the injury during La Liga leaders Madrid’s 2-1 Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday, although he was not substituted during the game.

Madrid did not specify the length of Tchouameni’s expected absence in a statement Sunday but said he has suffered “an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot”.

Tchouameni’s absence will allow his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga more chances to play in midfield.

Madrid currently has goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao out with long-term injuries.

Tchouameni is expected to miss the rest of Los Blancos’ Champions League group-stage campaign but could return before the Spanish Super Cup in January.

