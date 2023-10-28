MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti praises ‘stupendous’ Bellingham after El Clasico double

The Italian coach said the 20-year-old Englishman kept surprising him with his maturity and that he gave Real the spark they needed to recover against a Barcelona side who dominated proceedings before succumbing due to two late stunners.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 23:32 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid .coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Barcelona.
Real Madrid .coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Real Madrid .coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Jude Bellingham as ‘stupendous’ after the midfielder scored twice to earn his side a 2-1 fightback win at Barcelona in Saturday’s La-Liga ‘El Clasico’.

Ancelotti said the 20-year-old Englishman kept surprising him with his maturity and that he gave Real the spark they needed to recover against a Barcelona side who dominated proceedings before succumbing due to two late stunners.

“(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“I can’t deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field.

“Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area.”

Bellingham, La Liga’s top scorer with 10 goals, has made a smooth transition to Spanish soccer since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in June.

READ MORE: Real Madrid beats Barcelona; BAR 1-2 RMA highlights, La Liga: Bellingham scores late winner in season’s first El Clasico

“Bellingham’s ceiling is easily scoring 20 or 25 goals this season,” said the Italian tactician.

“Even though we don’t think of him as a goal scorer, at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals but we are expecting goals from the strikers as well.”

Midfielder Luka Modric, who provided the assist to Bellingham’s winner, also praised his teammate after another masterful performance.

“It seems like he’s been here a long time, not three months. As they say in Spain, he landed on his feet. He exudes personality, and character. It’s no coincidence that he has adapted so well,” Modric told DANZ.

“He’s a top boy, with an extraordinary talent. I don’t think even he can believe he’s scoring so many goals... I congratulate him and I hope he keeps going, he can’t slow down!”

