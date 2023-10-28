MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE, El Clasico updates, La Liga: Lewandowski benched, Bellingham starts; Lineups; Kick-off at 7:45 PM IST

BAR vs RMA: Follow live updates of the La Liga 2023-24 season’s first El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Updated : Oct 28, 2023 18:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (C) and teammates take part in a training session in Barcelona on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish league football match against Real Madrid.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (C) and teammates take part in a training session in Barcelona on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish league football match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (C) and teammates take part in a training session in Barcelona on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish league football match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the La Liga 2023-24 season’s first El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • October 28, 2023 18:40
    Real Madrid lineup!
  • October 28, 2023 18:40
    Barcelona lineup
  • October 28, 2023 18:28
    A detailed look at the head-to-head record and form guide of the two teams

    Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-head record: FCB vs RMA, El Clasico results

    Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.

  • October 28, 2023 18:15
    PREVIEW

    FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Saturday in El Clasico, which will be the 255th meeting of these two clubs in official competition, with the head-to-head record so finely balanced.


    Real Madrid has won 102 encounters, FC Barcelona 100 and in the remaining 52 they have drawn. This is a historic rivalry that goes back more than 100 years.


    Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.


    The capital city side comes into the clash on the back of a draw against Sevilla FC, while the Catalan outfit managed to overcome Athletic Club in the final minutes in another thrilling game last matchday.


    Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted XI


    Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK); Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix


    Real Madrid: Kepa(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius


    Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch El Clasico?

    When does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kick-off?


    The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kicks-off at 7:45 PM IST, Saturday, October 28 at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.


    Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?


    India: Live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will be available on Jio Cinema. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be live telecast on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India.


    USA: The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico, will be live streamed on ESPN+.

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

