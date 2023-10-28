MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-head record: FCB vs RMA, El Clasico results

Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti's side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez's charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 14:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The two La Liga giants will be without Messi and Ronaldo yet again but the rivalry, irrespective of their presence, is bound to keep millions of people stuck to the developments in the first El Clasico of the season.
The two La Liga giants will be without Messi and Ronaldo yet again but the rivalry, irrespective of their presence, is bound to keep millions of people stuck to the developments in the first El Clasico of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The two La Liga giants will be without Messi and Ronaldo yet again but the rivalry, irrespective of their presence, is bound to keep millions of people stuck to the developments in the first El Clasico of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Saturday in ElClasico, which will be the 255th meeting of these two clubs in official competition, with the head-to-head record so finely balanced.

This is a historic rivalry that goes back more than 100 years and that will be experienced, for the first time, by talented summer signings like João Félix, Jude Bellingham, Kepa Arrizabalaga and João Cancelo.

Barcelona’s last five matches:

  • Barcelona 2-1 Shaktar Donetsk
  • Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
  • Granada 2-2 Barcelona
  • FC Porto 0-1 Barcelona
  • Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla

On this occasion, it’ll be taking place in a new setting, at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, given that Los Azulgrana’s usual home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou, is currently being redeveloped.

ALSO READ: Vinicius will be the biggest threat for Barca in El Clasico, says La Liga legend Saviola

Real Madrid’s last five matches:

  • Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
  • Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
  • Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
  • Girona 0-3 Real Madrid

As such, this rivalry will move to a new stadium, similar to what occurred when the match was played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid H2H record: Barcelona: 100 | Real Madrid: 102 | Drawn: 52

Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.

The capital city side comes into the clash on the back of a draw against Sevilla FC, while the Catalan outfit managed to overcome Athletic Club in the final minutes in another thrilling game last matchday.

