Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why does Barca have a tongue on the jersey for El Clásico?

Barcelona is playing Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at the Olympic Stadium. Both teams are separated by a one point before kick off.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 20:03 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view as FC Barcelona fans display The Rolling Stones logo in the stands before the match against Real Madrid.
General view as FC Barcelona fans display The Rolling Stones logo in the stands before the match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view as FC Barcelona fans display The Rolling Stones logo in the stands before the match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona and the Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club’s kit will feature the band’s famous tongue and lips logo for next week’s Clasico against Real Madrid, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

Music streaming service Spotify has sponsored Barcelona since the 2021/22 season, and the club have previously had campaigns featuring Drake and Spanish singer Rosalia, but now rock fans can finally get some satisfaction.

FOLLOW THE EL CLASICO HERE: BARCELONA VS REAL MADRID LIVE SCORE

“FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barca will wear at El Clasico on October 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world,” the club said.

“The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit.”

The Rolling Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds, is released on Friday, and the jersey has been be available for purchase from October 23. Barca’s women’s team will also wear the shirt for its game against Sevilla on November 5.

RELATED: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-head record: FCB vs RMA, El Clasico results

“We’re big football fans and we’re honoured that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’,” the Rolling Stones said.

“We will be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as the fans around the world who will be watching this iconic match.”

For those unable to buy the limited edition shirt, fans can also purchase a limited edition album package featuring a vinyl album with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.

(with inputs from Reuters)

