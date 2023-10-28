MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona

Real Madrid is top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca is third on 24, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 23:24 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga ‘El Clasico’ on Saturday thanks to a second-half brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham, who continues to impress with his superb form.

The 20-year-old Englishman has made his transition to Spanish football look ridiculously easy, with 13 goals and three assists in 13 games in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

On Saturday, he led Real’s fightback after Barcelona had opened the scoring in the sixth minute through midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who took advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Eddie Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield United

Barca was punished for failing to convert its dominance into more goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.

First, he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute, and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

“Even a draw would be unfair for us after the game we had; they looked like they’d surrendered, and then came those disgraceful blows to shock us. It’s a shame,” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez told  DAZN.

“We dominated for 60 minutes, but this is football... Real Madrid have these things... Real Madrid scored two goals with the three or two-and-a-half chances they have.”

Barca dominated the first half, and Gundogan found the ball at his feet for an easy tap-in after Real defender Aurelien Tchouameni passed backwards to centre-back David Alaba, who barely reached the ball.

Midfielder Fermin Lopez, who hit the post in the 15th minute, and forward Joao Felix were a constant menace to Real’s defence and created several chances to score, with Real arguably lucky to go into the break only one goal down.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0

Andreas Christiansen headed on to the post after the break, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a brilliant save to deny Barca from a Ronald Araujo close-range strike.

Real Madrid started to find its mojo after manager Carlo Ancelotti brought Eduardo Camavinga and Modric off the bench, and Bellingham once again shone under the spotlight.

Real Madrid is top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca is third on 24, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

Real Madrid /

El Clasico /

Barcelona /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. Saudi League 2023-24: Al Nassr beats Al Fayha, Ronaldo assists Talisca brace
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Travis Head moves past injury blues with blistering ton
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why is Barca wearing a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid beats Barcelona; BAR 1-2 RMA highlights, La Liga: Bellingham scores late winner in season’s first El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-head record: FCB vs RMA, El Clasico results
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Girona beats Celta 1-0, goes top of points table
    AFP
  5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Vinicius will be the biggest threat for Barca in El Clasico, says La Liga legend Saviola
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. Saudi League 2023-24: Al Nassr beats Al Fayha, Ronaldo assists Talisca brace
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Travis Head moves past injury blues with blistering ton
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why is Barca wearing a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment