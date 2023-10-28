Inter Kashi holds Gokulam Kerala on I-League debut after Mohammed Asif’s injury-time equaliser  

Inter Kashi made a fine debut in the I-League on Saturday night. It held the formidable Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw on the former champion’s own turf in a match that featured some fascinating end-to-end football.

The host went ahead in the eighth minute through captain Alex Sanchez, who drove firmly in the superb pass into the goal area by V.S. Sreekuttan. It all began with a long pass by Edu Bedia from deep inside his own half.

But the visiting side equalised quickly, Edmund Lalrindika finishing off the pass from Mario Barco, following a throw-in into the box by Sumeet Passi.

Nine minutes into the second half, Gokulam claimed the lead back through P.M. Noufal, who, off another fine long ball from Bedia, beat the advancing goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

However, midfielder Mohammed Asif stunned the reasonably good home crowd with an injury-time strike, off a streaky cross by Barco.