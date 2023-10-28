MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live streaming info: La Liga 2023-24, When, where to watch; Predicted XI

Everything you need to need to know about the kick-off, telecast and live-streaming details of the La Liga 2023-24 season’s first El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 06:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (C) and teammates attend a training session in Madrid on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish League football match against FC Barcelona.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (C) and teammates attend a training session in Madrid on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish League football match against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (C) and teammates attend a training session in Madrid on October 27, 2023, on the eve of the Spanish League football match against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Saturday in El Clasico, which will be the 255th meeting of these two clubs in official competition, with the head-to-head record so finely balanced.

Real Madrid has won 102 encounters, FC Barcelona 100 and in the remaining 52 they have drawn. This is a historic rivalry that goes back more than 100 years.

Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.

ALSO READ: Bellingham fit and ready for El Clasico, Ancelotti says

The capital city side comes into the clash on the back of a draw against Sevilla FC, while the Catalan outfit managed to overcome Athletic Club in the final minutes in another thrilling game last matchday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted XI
Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK); Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix
Real Madrid: Kepa(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch El Clasico?

When does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kick-off?
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match kicks-off at 7:45 PM IST, Saturday, October 28 at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?
India: Live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will be available on Jio Cinema. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be live telecast on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India.
USA: The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico, will be live streamed on ESPN+.

