Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live streaming info: La Liga 2023-24, When, where to watch; Predicted XI

PREVIEW

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Saturday in El Clasico, which will be the 255th meeting of these two clubs in official competition, with the head-to-head record so finely balanced.

Real Madrid has won 102 encounters, FC Barcelona 100 and in the remaining 52 they have drawn. This is a historic rivalry that goes back more than 100 years.

Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far.

The capital city side comes into the clash on the back of a draw against Sevilla FC, while the Catalan outfit managed to overcome Athletic Club in the final minutes in another thrilling game last matchday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted XI Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK); Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix Real Madrid: Kepa(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch El Clasico?