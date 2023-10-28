Saudi League 2023-24: Al Nassr beats Al Fayha, Ronaldo assists Talisca brace

Al Nassr claimed all three points against mid-table Al Fayha with a final scoreline of 1-3 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, at the Kind Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The game was all square in the first half but Anderson Talisca’s two-goal brace gave Al Nassr the push required to dominate the game.

It was a cagey affair in the first half with both sides not making enough scoring chances and playing it safe. Ronaldo wasn’t looking his usual self in the first 45 after his free-kicks failed to reach the goal twice and the Portuguese had no decent shots on target.

In the 43rd minute, Abdulrahman Ghareeb had a golden chance in front of a wide-open goal but the winger’s first touch finish hit the right crossbar. Just two minutes later, Anthony Nwakaeme of AL Fayha got the perfect pass at the edge of the box as he dribbled towards an open goal but his finish went embarrassingly wide.

The second half started in the same manner, however, in the 50th minute, Talicsa scored the opening goal after Ronaldo’s skilful one-touch back-pass to Talisca, helped the scorer tap the ball into the net.

Moments later, Talisca scored his second, this time with a powerful header courtesy of Alex Telles’s accurate cross from the left flank in the 61st minute.

Al Fayha pulled one back in the 66th minute courtesy of a header by Al-Shuwaish after a free-kick by winger, Abdulrahman Al-Safari.

After some end-to-end footballing action. Otavio got hold of the ball at the edge of the box and his finish buried the ball in the top left corner making it three goals for Al Nassr’s account tonight.

Ronaldo failed to score on Saturday and hence couldn’t break his record and score his 400th goal since turning 30.

Al Nassr grabbed three points and ended the day 2nd in the league standings, four points behind, leader Al Hilal.