Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side’s 5-0 thrashing of toothless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not scored for the Gunners since August but found bottom club United’s defence much to his liking.

Nketiah, back in the starting line-up because of Gabriel Jesus’s injury, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a composed finish after receiving a pass by Declan Rice and made it 2-0 shortly after halftime with an emphatic goal after United keeper Wes Foderingham failed to intercept Bukayo Saka’s corner.

The best was saved until last though with Nketiah smashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner just before the hour mark to complete his first hat-trick for the North London club.

A Fabio Vieira penalty in the 88th minute and a stoppage-time goal by Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout.

Victory pushed Arsenal up to second place with 24 points from 10 games, two behind Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a familiar story for Sheffield United which has managed only one point from their opening 10 games.