Premier League: Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend lead

Son Heung-min scored again as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away on Friday to provisionally extend its Premier League lead to five points.

After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the 53rd when Palace defender Joel Ward turned a cross-shot from James Maddison into his own net. Son then netted his eighth league goal of the season to ensure Tottenham stayed unbeaten after 10 games.

Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back for Palace in stoppage time, but Tottenham held on through a total of 11 minutes added on to move five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal. City visits rival Manchester United on Sunday, while Arsenal hosts last-place Sheffield United on Saturday.

“Top of the table is great and the results are great but it’s more in the manner we’re doing it,” said Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who is off to the best start any coach has ever had in the Premier League. “Pretty much from the first game we’ve had all sorts of different challenges we’ve had to overcome.”

ALSO READ | La Liga: Girona beats Celta 1-0, goes top of points table

Tottenham didn’t have a shot on target in the first half despite having more than 70% possession, and it took an own goal to break the deadlock.

Pape Sarr cut the ball back for Maddison and his smashed effort across goal bounced off Ward and into the Palace net.

Postecoglou brought on winger Brennan Johnson in the 64th and he needed barely two minutes to produce a first assist for the club since his deadline day move from Nottingham Forest.

The substitute started the move with a cushioned header to Maddison, who passed back to Johnson and he smartly recycled the ball to Son in the area. The Spurs captain rifled home from close range in the 66th minute.

Postecoglou then sent on Rodrigo Bentancur for his first appearance since he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee in February.

Ayew reduced the deficit four minutes into stoppage time when he controlled Joachim Anderson’s cross and volleyed into the net, a goal that was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Palace pushed for a last-gasp equalizer but substitute Matheus Franca sliced wide under pressure from Porro in the final attack of the game.