La Liga: Girona beats Celta 1-0, goes top of points table

Yangel Herrera’s late drive from the edge of the box snatched the Catalans a late victory, sending them three points clear of Real Madrid and four above Barcelona.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 09:37 IST , Girona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Yangel Herrera of Girona FC celebrates after scoring the team’s goal against Celta Vigo.
Yangel Herrera of Girona FC celebrates after scoring the team’s goal against Celta Vigo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Yangel Herrera of Girona FC celebrates after scoring the team's goal against Celta Vigo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Girona threw down the gauntlet to Spain’s big two, which meet in the Clasico on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Friday to move top of La Liga.

Yangel Herrera’s late drive from the edge of the box snatched the Catalans a late victory, sending them three points clear of Real Madrid and four above Barcelona.

Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo felt hard done by after officials ruled out a late goal of their own before Herrera drilled home to delight fans at Girona’s modest Montilivi stadium.

The first half featured few chances until Celta’s Jonathan Bamba broke through and fired at goal, but Paulo Gazzaniga was equal to it.

Girona dominated the ball, but Celta were hard to break down, and sturdy under Benitez, although they have just one win in 11 matches.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend lead

Artem Dovbyk forced Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita into a save with a header from a corner, but Michel’s side did not create any clear chances until Yan Couto fired over midway through the second period.

In the final 20 minutes, the Catalans began to carve out more opportunities, but Cristhian Stuani and Miguel Gutierrez failed to hit the target.

Celta found the net through Luca de la Torre but the goal was disallowed for a foul by Carlos Dotor on Gazzaniga, although it was slight.

The visitors were still upset about it when Girona snatched the lead and the three points with Herrera driving home from just outside the area.

“It was a very hard game. I’m very happy for the win,” said Girona winger Savinho.

“We deserve it, we work very hard.”

Celta Vigo are 17th, two points from safety.

