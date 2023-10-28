MagazineBuy Print

No gambling disciplinary action against Nicolo Zaniolo, say Italian FA

Aston Villa and Italy attacker Zaniolo was questioned on Friday by prosecutors in Turin as part of a criminal investigation into illegal gambling platforms which has bled into football.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 19:28 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in action.
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy’s football federation said on Saturday that no disciplinary procedure has been opened against Nicolo Zaniolo as part of a betting scandal rocking the game.

“As it stands there is no information or charge that he has gambled on football matches,” the FIGC told AFP.

Aston Villa and Italy attacker Zaniolo was questioned on Friday by prosecutors in Turin as part of a criminal investigation into illegal gambling platforms which has bled into football.

The 24-year-old’s legal team have insisted that he has only ever used illegal sites to play poker and blackjack, an offence for which he will likely have to pay a fine.

READ MORE: Tonali’s 10-month ban now in effect worldwide, FIFA says after approving Italian request

Gambling on football is forbidden for footballers in Italy and can lead to hefty bans for those caught by authorities, especially if they have bet on their own teams.

On Thursday, Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali -- also an Italy international -- was banned for 10 months, a suspension which was made worldwide by global governing body FIFA on Friday.

He was the second player banned by the FIGC’s disciplinary tribunal after Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who was hit with a seven-month suspension earlier this month.

