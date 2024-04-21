MagazineBuy Print

Fabiano Caruana vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: USA's Fabiano Caruana takes on Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 14th round. 

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 23:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Fabiano Caruana takes on Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 14th round. 
USA's Fabiano Caruana takes on Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 14th round.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

USA’s Fabiano Caruana takes on Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 14th round.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar

USA’s Fabiano Caruana takes on Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 14th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

India’s D. Gukesh is leading the tournament with 8.5 points, while Caruana, Nepomiachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura are placed joint second with 8.0 points.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

Round 14 Pairings

Open

Hikaru Nakamura - Gukesh D

Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R

Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi

Women’s

Kateryna Lagno - Vaishali Rameshbabu

Lei Tingjie - Humpy Koneru

Anna Muzychuk - Tan Zhongyi

Aleksandra Goryachkina - Nurgyul Salimova

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

