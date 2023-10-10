Eden Hazard announces retirement from professional football

Belgium star Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football through a post on social media site Instagram on Tuesday.

Hazard last played for Real Madrid in La Liga last year before his contract with the Spanish Giants ran out. He had made just 76 appearances for Madrid in four injury-ridden years since joining from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old only managed seven goals and 12 assists during his time with the Los Blancos.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” the former Belgian captain wrote on Instagram.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.”

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad,” he added.