Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala Henderson, 67, had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel Reuters 28 October, 2021 17:25 IST General view of tributes left outside the Stade de la Beaujoire for Emiliano Sala, January 30, 2019. - REUTERS Reuters 28 October, 2021 17:25 IST David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of football player Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty on Thursday by the Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of the aircraft, local media said. Henderson, 67, had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.