UWCL 2023-24: Chelsea was ‘robbed’, says Hayes after draw 2-2 at Madrid

“I can’t remember the last time we were in a game like that when two humongous decisions like that have gone against us...that is a lot tonight,“ Hayes said.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 11:04 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s manager Emma Hayes.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s manager Emma Hayes. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s manager Emma Hayes. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said her side were robbed of a win against Real Madrid in their Women’s Champions League opener after the Women’s Super League (WSL) champions had to settle for a 2-2 draw on Wednesday following two controversial decisions.

Niamh Charles put Chelsea level after Olga Carmona’s 10th-minute goal for the hosts, with Sam Kerr doubling Chelsea’s lead in the second half, only for Madrid to be awarded a controversial penalty, which was converted by Carmona.

Chelsea’s fury was heightened after an added-time winner from Charles was ruled out for offside.

The video assistant referee was not available for the match.

ALSO READ | UWCL 2023-24: Hayes’ Chelsea held to stalemate at Real as Ajax down PSG

“I can’t remember the last time we were in a game like that when two humongous decisions like that have gone against us...that is a lot tonight,“ Hayes said. 

She added, “I could see from the bench that the tackle was outside the box. I’m absolutely shocked that those managing the game couldn’t see that. At this level, when you are in control of a game and important decisions like that go against you, it makes it difficult.”

Hayes, who will leave Chelsea for the United States women’s national soccer team after 13 major trophies in 11 seasons at West London, said they should have won the game.

“We score a really legitimate goal,” Hayes said.

ALSO READ | UWCL 2023-24: Roma earns dramatic draw at Bayern as Haecken win in Paris

“It is embarrassing. I had to check why it was disallowed. Was it Niamh? No. Was it Sam interfering with the goalkeeper? She was about seven yards away, nowhere near the keeper. I think we’ve been robbed of what was a 3-1 game,” she said.

Alberto Toril, Madrid’s coach, said they were happy with a “well-deserved point”.

“They are a great opponent. Chelsea are a very strong team with a lot of qualities. This helps us a bit to gain confidence in the upcoming matches,” said Toril.

The draw left Chelsea second in Group D, while Madrid is third.

Chelsea next hosts Liverpool in the WSL on Saturday.

