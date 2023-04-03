Football

England women switch to blue shorts after period concerns

The England women’s team will swap their white shorts for blue, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday, after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period.

Reuters
03 April, 2023 13:02 IST
03 April, 2023 13:02 IST
Representative image:  The FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release

Representative image:  The FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The England women’s team will swap their white shorts for blue, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday, after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period.

The England women’s team will swap their white shorts for blue, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday, after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period.

While the FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release, England forward Beth Mead had said last year that the team had spoken to official kit manufacturer Nike about a potential change because white shorts were “not practical when it’s the time of the month”.

European champions England will wear blue shorts for both their home and away kits for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia and at the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Also Read
Germany fails first true post-World Cup test with Euro in sight

Women’s teams at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion have since switched to navy and burgundy shorts, respectively, while the Ireland women’s rugby team also announced a change to navy blue shorts last month.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was also brought up at last year’s Wimbledon tennis championships when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white on their period.

The grasscourt Grand Slam will make an exception to its strict all-white dress code and allow female players to wear dark coloured undershorts from this year’s tournament.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us