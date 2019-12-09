Chelsea to face 'home truths', says Lampard

Frank Lampard said there would be "home truths" at Chelsea after two losses in a week.

Chelsea suffered losses to West Ham (1-0) and Everton (3-1) either side of its victory at home to Aston Villa.

It remains in the top four in the Premier League, sitting five points clear of Manchester United and Wolves, while Tottenham is a point further adrift.

But head coach Lampard is eager for Chelsea to learn from its defeats to teams sitting in the bottom half.

"There are home truths all the time, whatever game you play. The players need to consistently hear that," he told reporters, via Football.London.

"We have got a good bunch and good group in there. In the Premier League, the competitive nature of it there are going to be times where you have difficult patches or you lose games.

"It is certainly not the end of the world, but it is important that we take on board the lessons of games like [Everton] and West Ham. We have had a week where we were poor, fantastic and poor again. That lack of consistency is not going to get us where we want to be.

"They have to get used to it quickly. You can give them a tiny bit of room maybe for the fact of the youth of some of the team, but at the same time they might be young but they are not silly."

Chelsea host Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday looking to reach the knockout stage.