Euro 2020: Champion Italy returns to Rome with trophy

The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the European Championship against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

The team was greeted by elated fans who had gathered at its hotel to welcome it home.

ALSO READ - England v Italy - tactical breakdown of the final

Italians celebrated the European Championship title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup.