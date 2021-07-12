Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Champion Italy returns to Rome with trophy The team is greeted by elated fans who had gathered at its hotel to welcome it home. PTI ROME 12 July, 2021 14:51 IST Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini exits the bus holding the Euro 2020 cup as the team arrives at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome after winning the European Championship. - REUTERS PTI ROME 12 July, 2021 14:51 IST The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the European Championship against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.The team was greeted by elated fans who had gathered at its hotel to welcome it home.ALSO READ - England v Italy - tactical breakdown of the finalItalians celebrated the European Championship title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :