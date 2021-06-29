Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Mbappe apologises for shootout miss as France crashes out of Euro 2020 Kylian Mbappe apologises for missing the decisive spot kick in France's 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland. Reuters 29 June, 2021 13:02 IST Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing the penalty kick. - REUTERS Reuters 29 June, 2021 13:02 IST France forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot kick in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland that saw the world champion crash out of the European Championship in the last 16.Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw and, following a goalless extra time, prevailed in the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved from Mbappe.ALSO READ - Spain beats Croatia 5-3Mbappe said France was "incredibly sad" after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night."I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram. "It's going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much. The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."Switzerland faces Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :