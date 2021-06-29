EURO 2020: Switzerland stuns France to set up Spain quarterfinal

Switzerland defeated world champion France 5-4 in a penalty shootout to advance to the last-eight, after the teams were tied 3-3 after extra time during a thrilling EURO 2020 round of 16 encounter at the National Arena in Bucharest on Monday.

French striker Karim Benzema and Swiss forward Haris Seferovic had scored a brace each. In the quarterfinals of the ongoing European Championships, Switzerland will take on Spain, which had defeated Croatia 5-3 after extra time earlier in the day.

