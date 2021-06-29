Home Euro News EURO 2020: Switzerland stuns France to set up Spain quarterfinal Switzerland defeated France 5-4 in a penalty shootout to advance into the EURO 2020 quarterfinals, after the teams were level 3-3 post extra time. Team Sportstar 29 June, 2021 03:16 IST The Switzerland players celebrate Mario Gavranovic's late equaliser against France in the EURO 2020 round of 16 game on Monday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 June, 2021 03:16 IST Switzerland defeated world champion France 5-4 in a penalty shootout to advance to the last-eight, after the teams were tied 3-3 after extra time during a thrilling EURO 2020 round of 16 encounter at the National Arena in Bucharest on Monday.MATCH BLOG | UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE France vs Switzerland Round of 16: Switzerland beats France on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals French striker Karim Benzema and Swiss forward Haris Seferovic had scored a brace each. In the quarterfinals of the ongoing European Championships, Switzerland will take on Spain, which had defeated Croatia 5-3 after extra time earlier in the day. More to follow..... Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :