Sony acquires exclusive media rights for UEFA EURO 2024, 2028

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive media rights for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its qualifiers and friendly matches.

The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we’re excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India.”

“There is a high attraction for the marquee UEFA EURO tournament, featuring the top European footballing nations, both with advertisers and viewers in India. And this was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the prestigious tournament across our linear and digital platforms,” he added

The much-anticipated marquee tournament starts on June 14 2024 and will be hosted in Germany, with the final scheduled on July 14 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

To qualify for UEFA EURO 2024, the teams must go through the qualifiers which will take place from March 2023 until March 2024 with the Play-Offs. The qualifiers will be played between 53 teams across ten groups in the round-robin format .

Sony will also broadcast all the matches of the UEFA Nations League. The final act of the competition, the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 will go underway from June 14 2023 between Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.

As part of the six-year deal, the broadcaster will showcase over 1300 football matches across its channels. The network will televise the 2024 & 2028 qualifiers and the upcoming two editions of the UEFA EUROs.

Additionally, football fans will witness all the games of the UEFA Nations League 2024 & 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 & 2027. In addition to this, Sony continues to be the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup and more.