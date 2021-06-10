Euro 2020: Belgium's expectations cooled but fancied to beat Russia

Romping through the European Championship qualifiers, Belgium looked every bit the top-ranked team in world football and a strong contender for its first major tournament title.

But some 18 months on, while it still tops the FIFA rankings, expectations for the finals have been cooled by a series of injuries to key members of the team.

When it plays Russia in its opening Group B game in St Petersburg on Saturday, Belgium will likely be without Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel and have captain Eden Hazard only on the bench.

De Bruyne suffered a double facial fracture in last month’s Champions League final, Witsel is still making his way back from Achilles tendon surgery, and Hazard is not fully fit after an injury-plagued season at Real Madrid, although he is much further along in being ready than the other two.

The absence of such a quality trio, essentially the heartbeat of the team, would be fatal to most. But Belgium’s considerable resources means it is an opportunity for Youri Tielemans to step up into a leading role, just one month after his FA Cup final heroics.

"An intelligent playmaker who allows us to expand our attack but who is also very clever defensively. He lives up to all our expectations," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez of the 24-year-old from Leicester City.

Up front, Romelu Lukaku comes into the tournament on the back of a leading role in Inter Milan’s Serie A success and confirmed his form by extending his scoring record for Belgium to 60 goals with the winner in Sunday’s friendly against Croatia.

One of those 60 came in November 2019 when Belgium was last in St Petersburg, thumping its Russian host 4-1 to ensure a 100 per cent finish to its qualifying campaign.

Russia qualified a distant second, six points behind in the group, and Saturday’s home advantage seems irrelevant given how comprehensively Belgium picked it apart previously.

"Yes, their team is strong, but we will make every effort to play well against them," conceded Anton Shunin, who has the difficult task of filling the void in the Russian team left by talismanic goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Russia will need its 6ft 6in striker Artyom Dzyuba to prove disruptive, with the assistance of Denis Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin, if it is to stand any chance.

But its best chance of success could be a five-man defence set out to frustrate its guest. That was how it forced a draw with Spain in the last 16 at the World Cup in 2018, which allowed it to reach the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout.