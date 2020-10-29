Football Football Europa League: Mourinho confirms Bale will start against Antwerp Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that winger Gareth Bale will start in the team Europa League group stage match against Royal Antwerp. Reuters 29 October, 2020 14:51 IST Gareth Bale played his first match for Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League draw against West Ham. - Getty Images Reuters 29 October, 2020 14:51 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Gareth Bale has worked hard to improve his fitness levels and will be ready to “fly” when he takes the field against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League later on Thursday.Bale had been nursing a knee injury since his return to Spurs last month on a season-loan loan from Real Madrid but has got up to speed in recent weeks.Mourinho confirmed Bale would start the Group J match and was confident the Wales international is ready to deliver.“Bale is playing and we all have not just a feeling but the data to show that Bale is arriving,” Mourinho told reporters. European Super League would destroy Premier League: Wenger “He's been quite a great example for everybody. A big guy like him travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn't play one minute.“His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. We can see already Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly because he's working very hard.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos