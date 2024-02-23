MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League Round of 16 Draw: Liverpool to play Sparta Prague, Leverkusen faces Qarabag

The Europa League Round of 16 draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters. Liverpool and the other seven teams that topped their groups will host the second-leg matches a week after their openers away from home.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 17:37 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
Irish former football international John O’Shea holds up the paper slip of Liverpool FC during the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League
Irish former football international John O’Shea holds up the paper slip of Liverpool FC during the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Irish former football international John O’Shea holds up the paper slip of Liverpool FC during the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s team learned its opponent in Friday’s draw made at UEFA headquarters. Liverpool and the other seven teams that topped their groups will host the second-leg matches a week after their openers away from home.

ALSO READ | Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates

Avoiding a long round-trip journey to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in midweek will be a relief for Liverpool, which hosts City on Sunday, March 10.

At this stage, teams from the same national association cannot meet. The Europa League final is May 22 in Dublin.

The other round-of-16 matchups (group winners listed first, playing away on March 7):
Atalanta vs. Sporting
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Qarabag
Brighton vs. Roma
Rangers vs. Benfica
Slavia Prague vs. AC Milan
Villarreal vs. Marseille
West Ham vs. Freiburg

Related stories

Related Topics

Europa League 2023-24 /

Europa League /

AC Milan /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Liverpool /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

West Ham United /

Roma /

Marseille

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live updates: Tiger Shroff represents RCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash reaches for the sky, turns heads on his Test debut
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund to miss Fulham Premier League clash due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Taide ton puts Vidarbha on top against Karnataka on day one
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Baroda on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkish Women’s Cup: India angling to hook Hong Kong in sea town Alanya
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League Round of 16 Draw: Liverpool to play Sparta Prague, Leverkusen faces Qarabag
    AP
  3. Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates
    AP
  4. Lewandowski’s return helps Barcelona cling on in title race
    AFP
  5. Man City, Arsenal look to close title gap, Man Utd starts Ratcliffe era
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live updates: Tiger Shroff represents RCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash reaches for the sky, turns heads on his Test debut
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund to miss Fulham Premier League clash due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Taide ton puts Vidarbha on top against Karnataka on day one
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Baroda on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment