Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates

Two other key players — forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai — are in similar spots with their respective injuries ahead of Sunday's match at Wembley Stadium.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 17:14 IST , Liverpool (England) - 1 MIN READ

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal. 
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s availability for the English League Cup final against Chelsea will be a last-minute decision, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Friday.

Two other key players — forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai — are in similar spots with their respective injuries ahead of Sunday’s match at Wembley Stadium.

Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1

Salah experienced muscle fatigue and didn’t play in Liverpool’s midweek win over Luton. He had injured his hamstring while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nunez also missed Wednesday’s game after he was substituted at halftime of Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford last Saturday. Szoboszlai has a hamstring problem.

