Al-Hilal finishes off Sepahan to reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals

Four-time champion Al-Hilal beat Sepahan of Iran 3-1 in their round-of-16 second leg in Riyadh to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 08:59 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

AP
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 22: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and FC Sepahan at Kingdom Arena on February 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 22: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and FC Sepahan at Kingdom Arena on February 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh
infoIcon

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 22: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and FC Sepahan at Kingdom Arena on February 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh

Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Al-Hilal on Thursday to book an all-Saudi Arabian quarterfinal matchup in the Asian Champions League against Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad.

Four-time champion Al-Hilal beat Sepahan of Iran 3-1 in their round-of-16 second leg in Riyadh to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored for Sepahan nine minutes into the second half, but Siavash Yazadni was sent off with 19 minutes remaining.

Soon after, Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari scored to level on the night and restore the two-goal aggregate advantage.

Neves volleyed a spectacular shot into the top corner from outside the area. Mitrovic score deep into stoppage time.

ALSO READ | Argentina to tour US after China cancels friendlies in Messi spat

Al-Hilal will take on Al-Ittihad in the next round as the team from Jeddah defeated Navbahor of Uzbekistan 2-1 earlier in the day. After the first leg ended 0-0 in Central Asia, Benzema headed into his own net after 25 minutes. The former Real Madrid striker set up Abderrazak Hamdallah to level on the stroke of halftime.

Al-Ittihad, champions in 2004 and 2005, went ahead for the first time in the tie with three minutes left as Toma Tabatadze sliced a corner into his own net.

“We were the better team in the two matches, and I think we deserved to qualify for the quarterfinals,” Al-Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kanté said. “We played the return match in the same way as the first leg, but we failed to turn chances into goals.”

Saudi Arabia has a third representative in the last eight as Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates. The quarterfinals kick off in the first week of March.

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

