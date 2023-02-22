Juventus missing Chiesa and Pogba for Nantes showdown

Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba will both miss Juventus’ Europa League play-off clash with Nantes after being left out of the squad on Wednesday.

Italy forward Chiesa is out of Thursday’s second leg in France with a muscle problem after also missing Juve’s win at Spezia on Sunday.

Pogba is still yet to play for Juve since returning from Manchester United after suffering a serious knee injury in July last year.

Italian media reported that the France midfielder could be in the Juve squad for its local derby with Torino in Serie A on February 28.

Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik is also out with a thigh injury suffered at the end of last month.

The Europa League is Juve’s most realistic path to next year’s Champions League as it is 12 points from the Serie A top four following a points deduction for illicit transfer activity in January.

Juve and Nantes are level at 1-1 following last week’s first leg in Turin.