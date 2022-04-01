European Leagues Round-up: Ronaldo on a high

Manchester United bounced back from a humiliating derby defeat to neighbour City with a thrilling 3-2 win over top-four rival Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the derby due to injury, scored a hat-trick, 14 years after his first treble for the Red Devils. In the process, the 37-year-old now holds the record for most goals scored in the history of the sport.

Arsenal returned to the top-four with a comfortable 2-0 win over Leicester City, making it its fifth straight victory on the trot, as it remains on course for a Champions League place. The United Kingdom government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich may have put the sale of the club on hold, among other complications off the field, but the Blues are continuing to deliver on the pitch. Kai Havertz scored two goals and an assist in the wins over Norwich City and Newcastle United.

Liverpool maintained the pressure on the champion and current leader Manchester City with routine victories over West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion. Everton is in danger of being relegated from the top division for the first time since 1950-51 as its form continues to plunge. A fourth straight loss under Frank Lampard left it 17th and level on points with relegation-placed Watford.

La Liga

Joao Felix’s three goals in two matches gave fourth-placed Atletico Madrid victories over Real Betis and Cadiz. Felix, the club’s record-signing from 2019-20, seems to be finally nailing his place as the team’s central figure in attack and is backing it up with goals, too. Barcelona may not be firing on all cylinders in Europe, but it is hitting the right notes in La Liga under Xavi Hernandez. January-signing Ferran Torres scored his first set of goals in the league during the wins over Elche and Osasuna as Barca remained ahead of Atletico in third on goal difference.

Real Madrid continues its run at the top of the table with a seven-point lead and a game in hand. Striker Karim Benzema became the club’s third all-time goalscorer during the course of the week, overtaking Alfredo di Stefano.

Bundesliga

Leader Bayern Munich went two successive games without a win after draws to Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim. Bayern maintained an incredible record, however, in the process, by scoring in its last 73 Bundesliga games. It still enjoys a seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, which has played a game less.

Marius Wolf scored the solitary goal in Dortmund’s victory over 15th-placed Arminia. Striker Erling Haaland made his return to action after being sidelined for close to two months with an adductor injury.

Third-placed Leverkusen suffered a defeat to Koln, while fourth-placed RB Leipzig thrashed bottom-placed Furth 6-1. Christopher Nkunku continued his fine form in front of goal taking his tally to eight strikes in six matches in the league.

Serie A

AC Milan registered successive 1-0 wins over Napoli and Empoli thanks to goals from Oliver Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, which kept the side top of the table. Milan holds a three-point lead over Napoli and four over Inter Milan, which has played a game less.

Inter salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw away to Torino after a stoppage-time goal from Alexis Sanchez. Alvaro Morata scored in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Spezia to maintain its good form. Top-four challengers Atalanta lost ground in the race with a defeat and a draw to AS Roma and Genoa.

Hostile reception: Coming on the back of a humiliating exit in the Champions League round-of-16 in mid-week, Paris St. Germain star players Lionel Messi (in foreground) and Neymar, who got on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Bordeaux, saw their every touch booed by the supporters. - REUTERS

Ligue 1

There were extraordinary scenes at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain faced a hostile reception from its own home fans during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux. Coming on the back of a humiliating exit in the Champions League round-of-16 in mid-week, star players Lionel Messi and Neymar, who got on the scoresheet, saw their every touch booed by the supporters.

PSG is well on course for a record-tying 10th Ligue 1 title with a 15-point lead at the top after 28 matches. However, doubts remain if head coach Mauricio Pochettino will see out the rest of the season.

Marseille, Nice and Rennes complete the rest of the top four.