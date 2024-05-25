MagazineBuy Print

Man City vs Man United FA Cup final 2024: List of English teams that have won league and FA Cup double

Manchester City, which lifted the Premier League title for the fourth year in a row, will look to complete the domestic double, against Man United on Saturday.

Published : May 25, 2024 17:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: City, which lifted the Premier League title for the fourth year in a row, will look to complete the domestic double. 
Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: City, which lifted the Premier League title for the fourth year in a row, will look to complete the domestic double.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City and Manchester United face each other in the FA Cup final 2024 for the second successive season at Wembley on Saturday.

City, which lifted the Premier League title for the fourth year in a row, will look to complete the domestic double.

What is the double?

A double is achieved when a team manages to win both the domestic cup and an international title. The domestic double is the feat of winning a country’s top tier division and its primary domestic cup competition in the same season.

Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.

Club Seasons
Manchester United 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99
Arsenal 1970–71, 1997–98, 2001–02
Manchester City 2018–19, 2022–23
Preston North End 1888–89
Aston Villa 1896–97
Tottenham Hotspur 1960–61
Liverpool 1985–86
Chelsea 2009–10

