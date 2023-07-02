Where is Spain’s 2010 World Cup winning squad right now?

Spain’s golden generation experienced the highest of highs when they won the European Championship in back-to-back editions in 2008 and 2012 while also winning a first World Cup in 2010.

In the 13 years since the famous triumph in South Africa, several players from that squad have announced their retirements with the latest being Cesc Fabregas, who provided the assist for the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands, on Saturday.

We have a look at where the rest of the team are:

1) Iker Casillas

The captain of the World Cup-winning squad retired in 2020 after an acute myocardial infarction he suffered in 2019. Casillas went on to win the Champions League again with Real Madrid in 2014 before moving to Porto in 2015. He also announced his Spain retirement after 167 caps with his final appearance coming in 2016.

2) Raul Albiol

Albiol was a regular for the Spanish side post the World Cup but never had a starting role in major competitions. The 37-year-old center back went on to play for Napoli and Villareal after his stint with Real Madrid.

3) Gerard Pique

Pique, a starter in the Spain XI which won the World Cup, has 102 caps for the national team and retired post the 2018 World Cup. He continued to play for Barcelona before hanging up his boots in December, 2022. Pique is currently the owner of Spanish second division side FC Andorra and he is also the owner and president of the Kings League, a new format in football.

4) Carlos Marchena

Marchena retired from international football in 2011 and played for Villareal, Deportivo la Coruna before ending his professional career with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters in 2015.

5) Carles Puyol

Spain’s starting center-back Carles Puyol, who scored the winner in the semifinal against Germany, retired with 100 caps for La Roja in 2013. He also finished his professional career as a one-club man with Barcelona in 2014.

6) Andres Iniesta

The World Cup final match-winner went on to win the European Championship in 2012 but had unsuccessful attempts in major championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018 before he bowed out from the national team. Iniesta finished with 133 caps and 15 goals. He left Barcelona in 2018 to play in Japan with Vissel Kobe for five years and is currently without a club.

7) David Villa

Villa, who was Spain’s top-scorer in the World Cup, struggled with injuries and became a peripheral part of the national team before retiring with 59 goals in as many games. He went on to win the Champions League with Barcelona before having spells with Atletico Madrid, where he led it to a famous La Liga title, Melbourne City, New York City FC and Vissel Kobe, where he retired after one season in 2019.

8) Xavi Hernandez

Xavi, who was the chief creator in midfield in that Spanish team, retired with 133 caps in 2014 post the World Cup in Brazil, where Spain failed to make it out of th group stages.

He left Barcelona in 2015 and played for Al Sadd for four years to call it quits in 2019. He is currently the manager of Barcelona and led it to a La Liga title in May.

9) Fernando Torres

Torres, who came on as a substitute in the final, had a successful European Championship in 2012, where he secured the Golden Boot. He then retired from the national team in 2014 with 110 caps. He went on to play for Chelsea, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sagan Tosu (Japan), where he ended his career in 2019. He is currently the youth coach at Atletico.

10) Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas, who provided the assist in the final, played 110 times for Spain and played his last game in 2016. He had various spells in Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, where he ended his playing career in 2023. He is currently the youth coach Como.

11) Joan Capdevila

Veteran defender Capdevila, who was the starting left-back, called time on his international career the following year with 60 appearances to his name. He had spells after Villareal with Benfica, Espanyol, NorthEast United, Lierse and Santa Coloma, where he hung up his boots in 2017.

12) Victor Valdes

Valdes, who was the third-choice keeper in 2010, with his last appearance for La Roja coming in 2014. He left Barcelona in 2014 and had spells with Manchester United, Standard Liege and Middlesbrough. After his playing career ended in 2017, he has had a few spells in coaching in lower rungs of Spanish football.

13) Juan Mata

Mata, who had just one appearance in the 2010 World Cup, last played for Spain in 2016 and scored a goal in the final of the 2012 Euros. He went on to have trophy-laden spells with Chelsea, Manchester United and Galatasaray.

14) Xabi Alonso

Alonso, who was a key figure in central midfield during the tournament, went on to win the Euros in 2012 before retiring from international football in 2014. He had decorated spells with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before calling it quits in 2017. He is now the manager of Bayer Leverkusen.

15) Sergio Ramos

Ramos, who was the right-back in the 2010 tournament, went on to captain the national side and finished his international career in 2023 as the most-capped player for La Roja with 180 caps. After winning four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he spent two seasons, while winning the Ligue 1.

16) Sergio Busquets

Busquets, who was part of a midfield two with Alonso in 2010, finished his Spain playing career in 2022 with 143 caps and was also part of the 2012 Euro-winning team. After 15 seasons with his boyhood club Barcelona, the 34-year-old Busquets moved to Inter Miami this summer.

17) Alvaro Arbeloa

A backup to Ramos in 2010, Arbeloa was the starting right-back in the 2012 Euros made 56 appearances for the Spanish side. After seven seasons with Real Madrid, Arbeloa retired from football in 2017 with a spell at West Ham United. He is currently coaching the Real Madrid u-19 side.

18) Pedro Rodriguez

A bench player in 2010, Pedro had a run in the Spanish starting XI for a few years until he fell out of favour. He scored 17 goals in 65 appearances. The 35-year-old is currently playing at Lazio after successful spells with Barcelona and Chelsea.

19) Fernando Llorente

A backup in 2010 with just one appearance, the towering striker made just 24 appearances for Spain in a seven-year period from 2007 and 2013. The 38-year-old Llorente left his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao in 2013 before playing for Juventus, Sevilla, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Udinese. He retired after a year at Eibar in 2022.

20) Javi Martinez

Martinez, who made just one appearance in 2010, struggled with injuries before finishing strongly at Bayern Munich with nine league titles and two Champions League crowns. He then moved to Qatars SC in 2021. the 34-year-old made 18 appearances for Spain between 2010 and 2014.

21) David Silva

Silva, who was used as a sub in 2010, went onto become a regular starter for Spain in the years to come, including a starring role in the 2012 Euros. He bowed out of international football in 2018 with 125 caps to his name. The 37-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Sociedad after a glittering 10-year spell with Manchester City.

22) Jesus Navas

Navas, who came on in the final in 2010, has had fluctuating fortunes with the national team but recently made a comeback to the side at the age of 37-year-old after being converted from a winger to a full-back. Navas is the player in history to win a World Cup, European Championship and a Nations League title. After a four-year spell with Manchester City, Navas returned to Sevilla, where he won two Europa League titles.

23) Pepe Reina

Reina was the second-choice keeper to Casillas in 2010 and continued to be in the role for several years before he was dropped from the setup after 2018. At 40, Reina continues to play top-flight football and is currently playing for Villareal in La Liga.