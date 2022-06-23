FIFA sets July 15 deadline for AIFF constitution approval, Sep 15 for elections to avoid ban

The All India Football Federation has for the moment avoided the prospect of a ban by convincing a joint delegation of the world body – FIFA – and the continental governing body – Asian Football Confederation – of its intention to have a newly elected executive by the end of September.

As it stood at the end of a series of meetings and discussions with various “stakeholders” of Indian football, the mandarins of the world and continental bodies assessed the current situation but held out the threat of a ban if the arrangements in the coming days did not comply with the FIFA statutes.

The parent body of the sport recognises only its own laws as the sole mode of governance for its affiliates and considers intervention from the government or court as "third party intervention" meriting a ban.

With the former executive body of the AIFF, which was functioning on an interim basis for more than 15 months since the expiry of its term, dissolved by a mandate from the Supreme Court, the national body is currently functioning under a Committee of Administrators (CoA) instituted by the apex court.

At the conclusion of three days of meetings on Thursday, the visiting delegation left with the assurance of completing the new constitution, which is being drafted for an excruciatingly long period, by July 31 and the election process by the end of September.