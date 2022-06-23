Football

ISL, I-League to have promotion-relegation after talks with FIFA and AFC: Reports

The Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League are set to have a promotion-relegation process from this season.

23 June, 2022 16:52 IST
football

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: ISL and I-League set to have promotion and relegation.   -  AIFF

The talks involving stakeholders of Indian football and representatives from FIFA and AFC seems to have taken a positive turn as reports suggest that the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League are set to have a promotion-relegation process from this season.

More to follow....

