MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fearless Colombia takes pride in rising to the Women’s World Cup challenge

Published : Aug 13, 2023 10:40 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Daniela Arias and Jorelyn Carabali are consoled by head coach Nelson Abadia after Columbia’s quarterfinal loss against England in the Women’s World Cup. 
Daniela Arias and Jorelyn Carabali are consoled by head coach Nelson Abadia after Columbia’s quarterfinal loss against England in the Women’s World Cup.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Daniela Arias and Jorelyn Carabali are consoled by head coach Nelson Abadia after Columbia’s quarterfinal loss against England in the Women’s World Cup.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Colombia put on a dazzling performance at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, reaching the quarterfinals as the lowest-ranked team - but the one that played the best football, according to its own coach Nelson Abadia.

Despite its fairytale run coming to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to England, Las Cafeteras - The Coffee Growers - stood out for their fearless character and innate confidence.

The South American side was also a breath of fresh air in a tournament usually dominated by heavyweights such as two-time champions Germany, whom it beat 2-1 in the group stage.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 run will be a turning point in Colombia, says coach Abadia

Inspired by the natural flair of 18-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo, world number 25 Colombia became the last nation from the Americas still standing in the tournament.

While it may have left the stage in Australia, it has not one but two big tournaments to look forward to next year: the CONCACAF Gold Cup in February and March, and the Summer Olympics in Paris.

“This is a team with skill, class and hierarchy, one that was not afraid to face any opponent,” Colombia coach Abadia told reporters after Saturday’s game.

“Colombia showed the best football of the World Cup, they showed virtuosity.”

As well as Germany, Colombia also defeated South Korea 2-0, and despite losing 1-0 to Morocco, they allowed themselves to dream of a bigger prize by topping Group H to reach the Round of 16, where they edged Jamaica 1-0.

Last year’s Copa America runner-up showed its character even before the tournament when it defended its style of play in a warmup against Ireland, called off after the Europeans claimed the match had become “excessively physical.”

Beyond the pitch, the World Cup will miss the unparalleled atmosphere that thousands of Colombians carried in the stands, one that the Colombian boss said played a vital role in the team’s impressive run in Australia.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's world cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fearless Colombia takes pride in rising to the Women’s World Cup challenge
    Reuters
  2. Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fulton credits ‘fitness at crucial moments’ after India’s comeback Asian Champions Trophy win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa’s Emery
    Reuters
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Fearless Colombia takes pride in rising to the Women’s World Cup challenge
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 run will be a turning point in Colombia, says coach Abadia
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Wiegman proud of England’s resilience after comeback win over Colombia
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England beats Colombia 2-1 to set up semifinal clash against Australia
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s coach hails team after historic penalty shootout against France
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fearless Colombia takes pride in rising to the Women’s World Cup challenge
    Reuters
  2. Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fulton credits ‘fitness at crucial moments’ after India’s comeback Asian Champions Trophy win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Mings injury worse than 5-1 Newcastle loss, says Villa’s Emery
    Reuters
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment