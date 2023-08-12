MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Wiegman proud of England’s resilience after comeback win over Colombia

England conceded in the 44th minute but equalised in first-half stoppage time and went ahead through Alessia Russo to complete the turnaround and set a semifinal meeting with Australia.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 20:03 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coach Sarina Wiegman lavished praise on her side after it scripted a comeback win over Colombia to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Saturday.
Coach Sarina Wiegman lavished praise on her side after it scripted a comeback win over Colombia to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Coach Sarina Wiegman lavished praise on her side after it scripted a comeback win over Colombia to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England showed great resilience and togetherness to come back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 and reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals, coach Sarina Wiegman said on Saturday.

England conceded in the 44th minute to a cross-shot from Leicy Santos but equalised in first-half stoppage time and went ahead through Alessia Russo after the hour mark to complete the turnaround and set up a last-four meeting with Australia.

It was the first time Wiegman’s side had trailed in this tournament and no other team had progressed from the knockouts after conceding until the Lionesses dug deep and roared their way back, much to their manager’s delight.

“I think the team again showed some resilience and a lot of togetherness. And yeah, I’m just really proud again of the team,” the Dutch coach told a press conference.

ALSO READ
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England beats Colombia 2-1 to set up semifinal clash against Australia

“As a team, I think we did a great job. But at moments they had some crosses that were very dangerous and I think how we got them (the defenders) to solve that (worked) really well.”

Wiegman praised opponent Colombia, playing in its first World Cup quarterfinal, and said England had to be alert to deal with their counter-attacking threat which kept the match on a knife edge until the final whistle.

The South Americans, runners-up in last year’s Copa America, were roared on by a loud and large contingent of fans in the 75,784-strong crowd at Stadium Australia.

England faces an even more intense atmosphere on Wednesday in their semifinal against co-host Australia when the Lionesses will look to reach their first World Cup final.

Wiegman conceded she might have to learn more about the historic Australia-England rivalry after fielding multiple questions about the intense hype that will surround the last-four clash.

ALSO READ
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s coach hails team after historic penalty shootout vs France

“I just think it’s going to be really big. But now I’ve had a couple of questions about that, so it’s probably going to be bigger than I imagined,” the 53-year-old said, smiling.

“So I’ll talk to my players and staff and see what that rivalry means.

“Of course, we’ve played Australia in April,” she added, referring to the 2-0 defeat that was Wiegman’s first loss as England manager since being appointed in September 2021.

“So we know them and now we’re just really happy that we’re through. So tomorrow we start to prepare for the Australia game.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionesses /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 19/1; Arshdeep Singh strikes first blow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Wiegman proud of England’s resilience after comeback win over Colombia
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score: Ronaldo, Mane start for Nassr vs Hilal in final, kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Lineups out; India looks for fourth title - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India hunts 4th title; Japan 5-3 Korea
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Wiegman proud of England’s resilience after comeback win over Colombia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England beats Colombia 2-1 to set up semifinal clash against Australia
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s coach hails team after historic penalty shootout vs France
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard lauds players despite quarterfinal exit
    Reuters
  5. Australia beats France in penalty shootout to enter semifinals of Women’s World Cup 2023
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 19/1; Arshdeep Singh strikes first blow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Wiegman proud of England’s resilience after comeback win over Colombia
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score: Ronaldo, Mane start for Nassr vs Hilal in final, kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Lineups out; India looks for fourth title - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India hunts 4th title; Japan 5-3 Korea
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment