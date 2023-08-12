MagazineBuy Print

France’s Dembele signs five-year PSG deal, leaves Barcelona

Barcelona said that the two clubs have reached an agreement worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 15:00 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ousmane Dembele in action during a match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at the Camp Nou stadium. 
Ousmane Dembele in action during a match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at the Camp Nou stadium.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ousmane Dembele in action during a match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at the Camp Nou stadium.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona has reached a transfer deal to send France forward Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club said on Saturday.

Barcelona said that the two clubs have reached an agreement worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027, leaves Tottenham

Dembele, now 26, joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Borussia Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros (then $173 million) as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar — to PSG.

After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembele consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.

His arrival to PSG comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out.

He scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

