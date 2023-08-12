MagazineBuy Print

Title defence in sight: How can Barcelona lineup in La Liga 2023-24 season

The Catalan side had a rather quiet transfer window, with the acquisition of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City being the its only major move.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 08:15 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal in a pre-season game.
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal in a pre-season game. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal in a pre-season game. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS

Barcelona will begins its La Liga title defence on Monday, when it takes on Getafe away from home.

The Catalan side had a rather quiet transfer window, with the acquisition of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City being the its only major move.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has a task in hand as eternal rival Real Madrid looks to reclaim the title, with some big money signings.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, here is how Barcelona can line up. 

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undoubtedly be the first choice between the sticks for Barca. He kept 26 clean sheets in 38 appearances for the Spanish club last season.

Inaki Pena will act as the backup for the German goalkeeper, who made some astounding saves to help his side win the league last time out.

Defenders

Barcelona has a settled back-line, comprising of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andres Christensen and Alexandro Balde.

The only issue with this back four is the absence of a genuine right back, with the Uruguayan Araujo often used as a defensive plug-in against marauding wingers like Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Otherwise, Barca has the most stable defensive unit in the league and with experience seeping in after a successful league campaign, Xavi won’t have much headaches in this department.

Midfielders

For the first time in more than 15 years, Barcelona will head into a league season without the service of Sergio Busquets, who has teamed up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in MLS.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during the official presentation after signing for FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during the official presentation after signing for FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during the official presentation after signing for FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort

Xavi will be hoping that newly-signed defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu will be able to fill in for Busquets. Frenkie De Jong, Gavi and Pedri form a young core in the middle of the park, with the experience of Gundogan too in the bank.

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski will continue to lead the line for Barcelona with the exuberant Brazilian winger Rafinha in support.

With Ousmane Dembele switching over to PSG, the Catalan side’s attacking backup looks a little thin, with only Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati being the options for Xavi to call upon. Fermin Lopez, who impressed with a goal against Real Madrid in the pre-season, will be expected to step up this season.

FCB Predicted XI
Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Lewandowski, Rafinha

