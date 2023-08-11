Premier League: How will Liverpool line up in the 2023-24 season?

Liverpool is facing a year without Champions League football after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men enter the season without their two midfield generals Jordan Henderson and James Milner. While Henderson joined his former teammate Steven Gerrard at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq, James Milner has moved south to Brighton.

The midfield exodus also includes defensive midfielder Fabinho, who moved to Saudi, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and the possible departure of Spaniard Thiago.

The reds have made two statement signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to add to their already impressive forward line.

The lack of a proper defensive midfielder and lack of cover in the defence might be issues they will have to deal with to compete for the top four places.

Here is how Liverpool could lineup this season:

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League if not the world over the last few seasons. The Brazilian has produced his best in crunch situations for the team and will be the undisputed number-one keeper in the team. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to be the second keeper with Adrian acting as the third choice.

Defenders

Liverpool’s back four also seems set in stone. Newly announced vice captain Alexander-Arnold along with Andrew Robertson will man the wings while Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are set to be the preferred central defensive partnership.

Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Joe Gomez will be the options from the bench in an otherwise thin defensive unit.

FILE PHOTO- Klopp’s rebuild: Liverpool is undergoing its first big overhaul under Jurgen Klopp, with a completely new midfield adding to a much-changed forward line and the repositioning of Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira/ AP

Midfielders

The two new signings Mac Allister and Szoboszlai walk straight into Liverpool’s midfield. Klopp has gone with Gakpo in the number ten role during preseason, where he is expected to start when the Premier League season begins. Curtis Jones, Stefan Bacjetic and Harvey Elliott are the only real options on the bench with Thiago set to leave.

Reports of a late attempt at buying Moises Caicedo are surfacing in the UK, which would be a good solution to its defensive midfield problems.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring its first goal against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly, with Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai. | Photo Credit: Edgar Su/ REUTERS

Forwards

The men up front are Liverpool’s strongest suit, with quite a load of money spent over the last two windows. Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz are set to start on either flank to provide pace and directness. Klopp has preferred Jota over Nunez in pre-season and that rotation will be a facet to look forward to as the league progresses. Gakpo and Elliot are the other options in case of an injury or two.