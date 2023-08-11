Premier League Quiz: How well do you know English top-flight ahead of 2023-24 season

The Premier League is set to enter its 31st edition. Ring in the fresh season by giving our quiz a crack. Answers are right at the bottom.

[Compiled by Anish Pathiyil]

1 / 10 | Which player joined the unfortunate list comprising Jamie Carragher, Michael Proctor and Jonathan Walters after the Premier League 2022 match between Liverpool and Leicester City? Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Marc Albrighton

Wout Faes

2 / 10 | Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were shown red cards after an altercation during the Premier League game at St. James Park in 2005. What was so extraordinary about this sending-off? Occurred in the first minute of the game

Altercation happened in the dressing room

Altercation occurred between teammates

3 / 10 | What connects the English football clubs Barnsley, Blackpool and Swindon with respect to the Premier League? All three won league cup and got relegated in the same year

All three have taken part in the league only for one season

All three were relegated without a single win

4 / 10 | Who became the youngest player to play in the Premier League when he made a substitute appearance during the match between Arsenal and Brentford in September 2022? Charlie Patino

Ethan Nwaneri

Kevin Schade

5 / 10 | Which wandering footballer made appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion? Nicolas Anelka

Joe Cole

Yossi Benayoun

6 / 10 | Which manager holds the record of the most clubs managed (nine) in the Premier League? Harry Redknapp

Sam Allardyce

Mick McCarthy

7 / 10 | Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer holds the record for the most penalties scored in the league (56). Which player has missed the most? Ian Wright

Les Ferdinand

Robbie Fowler

8 / 10 | Bukayo Saka became the third youngest player to reach 20 Premier League assists last season at 21y 55d behind Wayne Rooney (20y 300d) and X (19y 352d). Identify X. Daniel Sturridge

Michael Owen

Cesc Fabregas

9 / 10 | Which club was relegated from the Premier League in 2007/08, tallying the lowest points total in a single season (11 points)? Derby County

Sunderland

Wimbledon

10 / 10 | Who is the only Premier League player to win the Golden Boot four times? Robin van Persie

Thierry Henry

Cristiano Ronaldo

