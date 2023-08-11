The Premier League is set to enter its 31st edition. Ring in the fresh season by giving our quiz a crack. Answers are right at the bottom.
[Compiled by Anish Pathiyil]
Premier League Quiz: How well do you know English top-flight ahead of 2023-24 season
The 2023 season of the Premier League begins on Friday when Manchester City takes on Burnley at Turf Moor. START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 |
Which player joined the unfortunate list comprising Jamie Carragher, Michael Proctor and Jonathan Walters after the Premier League 2022 match between Liverpool and Leicester City?
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- Marc Albrighton
- Wout Faes
- Jonny Evans
2 / 10 |
Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were shown red cards after an altercation during the Premier League game at St. James Park in 2005. What was so extraordinary about this sending-off?
- Occurred in the first minute of the game
- Altercation happened in the dressing room
- Altercation occurred between teammates
- Altercation occurred between manager and player of the same team
3 / 10 |
What connects the English football clubs Barnsley, Blackpool and Swindon with respect to the Premier League?
- All three won league cup and got relegated in the same year
- All three have taken part in the league only for one season
- All three were relegated without a single win
- All three won the league cup while playing in the championship
4 / 10 |
Who became the youngest player to play in the Premier League when he made a substitute appearance during the match between Arsenal and Brentford in September 2022?
- Charlie Patino
- Ethan Nwaneri
- Kevin Schade
- Keane Lewis-Potter
5 / 10 |
Which wandering footballer made appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion?
- Nicolas Anelka
- Joe Cole
- Yossi Benayoun
- Gus Poyet
6 / 10 |
Which manager holds the record of the most clubs managed (nine) in the Premier League?
- Harry Redknapp
- Sam Allardyce
- Mick McCarthy
- Steve Bruce
7 / 10 |
Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer holds the record for the most penalties scored in the league (56). Which player has missed the most?
- Ian Wright
- Les Ferdinand
- Robbie Fowler
- Alan Shearer
8 / 10 |
Bukayo Saka became the third youngest player to reach 20 Premier League assists last season at 21y 55d behind Wayne Rooney (20y 300d) and X (19y 352d). Identify X.
- Daniel Sturridge
- Michael Owen
- Cesc Fabregas
- James Milner
9 / 10 |
Which club was relegated from the Premier League in 2007/08, tallying the lowest points total in a single season (11 points)?
- Derby County
- Sunderland
- Wimbledon
- Ipswich Town
10 / 10 |
Who is the only Premier League player to win the Golden Boot four times?
- Robin van Persie
- Thierry Henry
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Alan Shearer
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE