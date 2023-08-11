MagazineBuy Print

Premier League Quiz: How well do you know English top-flight ahead of 2023-24 season

The 2023 season of the Premier League kicks off on Friday. Here are 10 trivia questions on the tournament history. How many can you get right?

Published : Aug 11, 2023 19:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

The Premier League is set to enter its 31st edition. Ring in the fresh season by giving our quiz a crack. Answers are right at the bottom.

[Compiled by Anish Pathiyil]

Premier League Quiz: How well do you know English top-flight ahead of 2023-24 season
The 2023 season of the Premier League begins on Friday when Manchester City takes on Burnley at Turf Moor.
1 / 10 | Which player joined the unfortunate list comprising Jamie Carragher, Michael Proctor and Jonathan Walters after the Premier League 2022 match between Liverpool and Leicester City?

  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  • Marc Albrighton
  • Wout Faes
  • Jonny Evans
