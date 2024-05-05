LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak came on as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan during his side’s IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Yudhvir became only the second-ever concussion substitute in the competition. Vishnu Vinod had replaced Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier last year.

Mohsin suffered a head injury while fielding at third man and went off the field for treatment before Yudhvir came on in the 16th over. The right-arm pacer struck on the first delivery, getting Angkrish Raghuvanshi caught behind on 32.

While he gave just seven runs in his first over, Yudhvir went for 17 in the second to end with figures of one for 24 in the two overs. KKR posted 235 for six in its 20 overs which was the highest score at the venue.