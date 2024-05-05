MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak came on as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan who suffered the injury in the 12th over.

Published : May 05, 2024 21:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yudhvir Singh celebrates after picking the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Yudhvir Singh celebrates after picking the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Yudhvir Singh celebrates after picking the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak came on as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan during his side’s IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Yudhvir became only the second-ever concussion substitute in the competition. Vishnu Vinod had replaced Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier last year.

Mohsin suffered a head injury while fielding at third man and went off the field for treatment before Yudhvir came on in the 16th over. The right-arm pacer struck on the first delivery, getting Angkrish Raghuvanshi caught behind on 32.

While he gave just seven runs in his first over, Yudhvir went for 17 in the second to end with figures of one for 24 in the two overs. KKR posted 235 for six in its 20 overs which was the highest score at the venue.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Yudhvir Singh Charak /

Ishan Kishan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants needs 236 to win after Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest ever score at Ekana
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wishes Punjab was more clinical about which bowlers to target vs Chennai
    Shayan Acharya
  4. LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants needs 236 to win after Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest ever score at Ekana
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment