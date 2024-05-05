Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak came on as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan during his side’s IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
Yudhvir became only the second-ever concussion substitute in the competition. Vishnu Vinod had replaced Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier last year.
Mohsin suffered a head injury while fielding at third man and went off the field for treatment before Yudhvir came on in the 16th over. The right-arm pacer struck on the first delivery, getting Angkrish Raghuvanshi caught behind on 32.
While he gave just seven runs in his first over, Yudhvir went for 17 in the second to end with figures of one for 24 in the two overs. KKR posted 235 for six in its 20 overs which was the highest score at the venue.
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
- Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
- LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
- LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants needs 236 to win after Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest ever score at Ekana
- Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE