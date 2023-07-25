MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway’s Hegerberg injured before kickoff against Switzerland

Hegerberg had lined up for the national anthems in Hamilton before heading back towards the dressing room, with Sophie Roman Haug coming in as a last-minute replacement.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 14:02 IST , Hamilton, New Zealand - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ada Hegerberg of Norway is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Ada Hegerberg of Norway is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ada Hegerberg of Norway is seen prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg picked up a groin injury while warming up for Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup match against Switzerland, her country’s football federation said, dealing a huge blow to the former champions’ hopes of progressing from Group A.

Hegerberg, 28, was seen walking down the tunnel seconds before kickoff. She was replaced by Sophie Haug.

Also Read: South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match

“National team doctor Trygve Hunemo says that Ada Hegerberg felt a sensation in her groin during the last sprint during the warm-up,” team press officer Halvor Lea said in a text message.

Norway were already facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages after defeat by co-hosts New Zealand in their opening group game.

