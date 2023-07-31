MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup points table LIVE: Japan tops Group C, Nigeria, Canada in action at WWC 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has entered its last round of group-stage matches, with some teams already securing their spots in the round of 16.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 15:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Japan celebrates beating Spain the final group stage match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia.
Japan celebrates beating Spain the final group stage match at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan celebrates beating Spain the final group stage match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has entered its last round of group-stage matches, with some teams already securing their spots in the round of 16.

Here is the points table for the WWC 2023 with several teams still in the race for the pre-quarterfinals:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Switzerland (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 0 2 5
2 Norway (Q) 3 1 1 1 6 1 5 4
3 New Zealand (E) 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4
4 Philippines (E) 3 1 0 2 1 8 -7 3

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Australia 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6
2 Nigeria 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
3 Canada 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
4 Ireland (E) 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Japan (Q) 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 6
2 Spain (Q) 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6
3 Zambia (E) 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3
4 Costa Rica (E) 3 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 England 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6
2 Denmark 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
3 China 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
4 Haiti (E) 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 USA 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4
2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3
4 Vietnam (E) 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 France 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
1 Jamaica 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
3 Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3
4 Panama (E) 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Sweden (Q) 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 Italy 2 1 0 1 1 5 -4 3
3 South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
4 Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6
2 Germany 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3
3 Morocco 2 1 0 1 1 6 -5 3
4 South Korea (E) 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
