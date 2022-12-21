Football

African team can reach 2026 FIFA World Cup final: CAF boss Motsepe after Qatar 2022 success

Morocco made history in Qatar by becoming the first African representatives to reach the semi-finals in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Johannesburg 21 December, 2022 20:58 IST
“The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach,” Patrice Motsepe, the CAF President said. (File Photo)

"The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach," Patrice Motsepe, the CAF President said.

African football boss Patrice Motsepe told a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday he believes a team from the continent can reach the 2026 World Cup final.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” said the South African billionaire.

“The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach.”

There will be nine or 10 African qualifiers for an expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup in the United Stages, Canada and Mexico -- up from five in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions stunned Belgium in the group stage, then eliminated two more powerful European sides, Spain and Portugal, in the knockout stage before losing to France in the semi-finals.

“There are at least 10 African nations that can compete at the highest level and win the World Cup,” added Motsepe.

He also hailed Cameroon and Tunisia for shock group victories over five-time World Cup winner Brazil and twice champion France respectively.

“We should be proud of what Cameroon and Tunisia achieved. These and other African countries must learn from Morocco,” said the CAF president.

The shock victories were not enough to get Cameroon and Tunisia past the first round, but Senegal did make the last 16 before being eliminated after a heavy loss to England.

Reigning African champion Senegal suffered a massive pre-tournament blow when star forward Sadio Mane was ruled out by injury.

Motsepe disclosed that a dispute between CAF and sports agency Lagardere had been “resolved amicably”, but refused to give details, citing a confidentiality clause.

Lagardere signed a one billion dollar (940 million euros) contract with the Cairo-based African football body in 2017, which was supposed to last until 2028.

However, just one year into the television and marketing deal, it was scrapped after two legal judgments said it breached competition rules.

A senior CAF official, who requested anonymity, told AFP his organisation would pay Lagardere 25 million dollars in instalments to settle the dispute.

Motsepe said Algeria, Benin, Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia were among countries wanting to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after Guinea withdrew recently, saying they were “not ready”.

