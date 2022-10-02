Switzerland topped the Qualification group which has European Champion Italy as favourite and has finished its qualification run without a singles loss and conceding just two goals.

🇨🇭 Congratulations Switzerland! 👏 👏 👏



🖐 The Nati are headed to a fifth consecutive #WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qLXl5Yr5Gs — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2021

In its last five World Cup appearances, the Swiss have made it to the last 16 four times. In Russia 2018, Switzerland beat Serbia to join Brazil in the pre-quarterfinals.

The three-time quarter-finalist, Switzerland, will be competing in its 12th World Cup and Qatar 2022 will be its fifth in a row — its best ever sequence of successful qualifications.

Manager: Murat Yakin

Switzerland's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 8 5 3 0 15 2

When is Switzerland playing in the world cup?

November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium ⦿ November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974

