FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Three-time quarter-finalist, Switzerland, will be competing in its 12th World Cup and Qatar 2022 will be its fifth in a row — its best ever sequence of successful qualifications.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 09:13 IST
Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland (L), who had a very good tournament last time in Russia, will be one of the attacking options for Murat Yakin in Qatar 2022.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland (L), who had a very good tournament last time in Russia, will be one of the attacking options for Murat Yakin in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland topped the Qualification group which has European Champion Italy as favourite and has finished its qualification run without a singles loss and conceding just two goals.

In its last five World Cup appearances, the Swiss have made it to the last 16 four times. In Russia 2018, Switzerland beat Serbia to join Brazil in the pre-quarterfinals.

Manager: Murat Yakin

Switzerland's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
8530152

When is Switzerland playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974
  • ⦿ December 3 - Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM - Stadium 974
Where can I watch Switzerland’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Switzerland’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

